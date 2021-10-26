TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TESS stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

