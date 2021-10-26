Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $302,600.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.