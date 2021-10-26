Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

TXN traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $196.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,245. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.