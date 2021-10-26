The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hitchwood Capital Management LP

Hitchwood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $31,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

