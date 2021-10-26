The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

