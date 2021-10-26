The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The Community Financial has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

