The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $892.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

