The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $282.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 482,968 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 390,015 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 303,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.