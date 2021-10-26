The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of One Liberty Properties worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,838 shares of company stock worth $178,093. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $664.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

