The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

