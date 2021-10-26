The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 339,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $519.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

