The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $347,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

