The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,445 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veritone were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

