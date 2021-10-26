The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 96.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $653.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $48,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.