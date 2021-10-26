The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Procter & Gamble stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of The Procter & Gamble worth $4,655,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

