The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,109 shares of company stock worth $1,718,823. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

