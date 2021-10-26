The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

REAL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,109 shares of company stock worth $1,718,823. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.