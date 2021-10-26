The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $150.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

