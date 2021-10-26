The St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The St. Joe stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of The St. Joe worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

