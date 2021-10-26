THEKEY Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $294,800.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

