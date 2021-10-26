TheStreet Upgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.66 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.