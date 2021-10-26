thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.25 ($16.76) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.84 ($10.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,904,827 shares. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.37.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

