Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $615.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003841 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008614 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

