TRACON Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,620% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

