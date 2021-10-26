Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

