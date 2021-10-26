Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,577 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average daily volume of 950 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

