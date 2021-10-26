TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $701.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $687.29.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $636.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.10 and its 200 day moving average is $627.79. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.