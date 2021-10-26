TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 171.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of TravelCenters of America worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $831.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

