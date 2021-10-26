TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $57.00

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $55.60. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

