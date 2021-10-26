Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Tredegar worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Tredegar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tredegar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $422.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

