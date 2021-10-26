Tri Locum Partners LP Acquires Shares of 202,692 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 329,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,841,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

