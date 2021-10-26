Tri Locum Partners LP Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Tri Locum Partners LP decreased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,128 shares during the quarter. LifeSci Acquisition II comprises approximately 0.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of LSAQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.