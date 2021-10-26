Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

TCN stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

