TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. 492,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $102.43.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

