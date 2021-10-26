True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TNT.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.52. The company had a trading volume of 160,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. The stock has a market cap of C$664.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.39.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

