TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:TBI traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 624,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of TrueBlue worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

