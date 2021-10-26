Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,777,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

