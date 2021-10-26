Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

