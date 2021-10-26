Truist Securiti Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $244.81 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 125.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.