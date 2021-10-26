TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

MEDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.