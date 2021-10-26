TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,546. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

