TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.370 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TTM Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

