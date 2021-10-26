Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 83,830 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1,184.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.