Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 696.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,661 shares of company stock worth $36,915,488. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -36.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

