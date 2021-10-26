Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 544.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,171,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,124,000 after buying an additional 195,343 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 24.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

CCI opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

