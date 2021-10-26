Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $6.42 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CWK opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.44.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
