Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $6.42 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 367,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

