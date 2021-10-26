Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 128,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after buying an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $10,770,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after buying an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 946.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

