Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

