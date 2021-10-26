Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,311,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,533. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

