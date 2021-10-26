Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.82

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $534.82 and last traded at $532.41, with a volume of 169611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.79.
TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.12 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
