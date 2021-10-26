Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $534.82

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $534.82 and last traded at $532.41, with a volume of 169611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.79.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

